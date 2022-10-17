Rock Creek head football coach Shane Sieben celebrated the first senior class to spend all four years under his tutelage, as his Mustangs picked apart the Clay Center Tigers at the Rock Friday night.

“This senior class has been unbelievable,” Sieben said of the group. “It's a special group for me as it's the first group our staff has had from freshman year through their senior year. They have done so much for our program already and continue to break down barriers and set records. They won the first league title in 18 years, the first district title since 2008, they had a huge impact on last year’s team winning the first playoff game in 10 years and have just been phenomenal on and off the field. They are a great group that truly loves each other and spends a lot of time together off the field and are fantastic leaders. It's a special group, I was great to see them play as well as they did on senior night.”