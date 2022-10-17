Rock Creek head football coach Shane Sieben celebrated the first senior class to spend all four years under his tutelage, as his Mustangs picked apart the Clay Center Tigers at the Rock Friday night.
“This senior class has been unbelievable,” Sieben said of the group. “It's a special group for me as it's the first group our staff has had from freshman year through their senior year. They have done so much for our program already and continue to break down barriers and set records. They won the first league title in 18 years, the first district title since 2008, they had a huge impact on last year’s team winning the first playoff game in 10 years and have just been phenomenal on and off the field. They are a great group that truly loves each other and spends a lot of time together off the field and are fantastic leaders. It's a special group, I was great to see them play as well as they did on senior night.”
The 42-41 win over the Tigers clinched the 3A District Five title, as Rock Creek became 3-0 in district play and 6-1 overall.
Rock Creek had a slow night moving the ball on the ground with just 71 rushing yards, but the aerial attack led by senior quarterback Dalton Whitworth more than made up the difference. Whitworth completed 26 of 33 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns—once again spreading the wealth to seven different receivers throughout the game.
Senior wide receiver Ethan Burgess got the Mustangs started, catching a Whitworth pass in the first quarter and taking it 86-yards for pay-dirt. He scored again in the second quarter from five yards out to give the Mustangs a 13-0 lead at halftime.
After the break, the Mustangs continued to pile on the points with yet another Whitworth-Burgess touchdown pass, this time from 13 yards out. Brandon Krainbill and Maddox Ibarra also caught touchdown passes in the second half, and Whitworth scrambled for another to build the 42-point total.
With his performance of 11 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns, Burgess continues to solidify his school record for TD receptions, breaking his own record of 11 from last year with 14 so far this season. He is one catch shy of his reception record of 62 catches last year and with 1,026 reception yards he is 94 yards shy of Brooks Whaley's single season yardage record of 1,120 yards.
Daegan Vinduska (2 rec., 54 yds), Logan Sturdy (5 rec., 39 yds), Jaydon Winans (1 rec., 38 yds), Krainbill (2 rec., 37 yds, TD), Yanci Spiller (2 rec., 23 yds), and Ibarra (3 rec., 20 yds, TD) all were involved in the receiving effort.
Senior running back Winans finished the game with 11 carries for 52 yards in addition to the 38 pass yards to end the night at 90 all purpose yards. Ibarra also carried the ball five times for 24 yards.
The defensive effort was led by Peyton McCarn who finished with four tackles and 12 assists, including a sack, and Trevor Christensen who finished with four tackles, two assists, and a sack. Spiller ended the game with three tackles, five assists, and an interception.
“I thought Friday was our best team effort this year,” Sieben concluded. “We played well defensively outside of a few coverage breakdowns late in the game. We executed at a high level on offense most of the night and made some big plays, and special teams did their part to help get the win.”
Rock Creek (6-1) will wrap up its regular season this Friday on the road against Concordia (2-5). They will then begin post season play on Oct. 28 in a first-round match up against the #4 team from District Six, likely to be either Chapman or Clearwater.