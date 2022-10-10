Jaydon Winans had his best game as a Mustang Friday night, as Rock Creek remained unbeaten in district play by grounding the Red Hawks of Hiawatha, 70-20, in road football action.
“We scored on every offensive possession, so it was a good day offensively,” Head Mustang Shane Sieben said of the effort. “Jaydon was really good, and our line was fantastic.”
Despite just 11 touches, Winans—a senior—ran roughshod over the Hawks, finishing with 233 yards and six touchdowns. His longest run was a 65-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He then scored from 64 yards a few minutes later and had a 37 yarder in the third. He wrapped up his scoring spree with TD runs from 12, nine, and six yards.
Dalton Whitworth continued to light it up through the air, completing nine of 17 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and scampering for 25 more and a rushing TD. He completed passes to six different receivers on the night. Junior back up Peyton McCarn also took snaps, going 2/2 for 24 yards.
Yanci Spiller had a break-out night at receiver, grabbing two passes for 114 yards. He found the end zone in the second quarter with a 62-yard bomb from Whitworth. Daegan Vinduska caught an 18-yard pass for a score in the first, and Brandon Krainbill caught a 27 yarder from McCarn in the fourth. Ethan Burgess had five receptions for 85-yards.
McCarn also had a big night on the defensive side of the ball, leading the pack with two tackles and 12 assists. Spiller had two tackles and two assists, Gavin Meyer had two tackles and seven assists, including a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Logan Sturdy had an interception in the game, and Ethan Spiller, Trevor Christensen, and Kade Welfringer also made a big impact defensively.
The Mustangs move to 5-1 on the season and are currently riding a five-game win streak. Their only loss came in their first game of the season to state powerhouse Southeast of Saline. They will continue district play this Friday as they host Clay Center (4-2) at the Rock. The Tigers are coming off a 41-26 win over Concordia.