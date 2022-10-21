WAMEGO, Oct. 21 – The Raiders will enter the play-offs undefeated for the first time since 1975, thanks to tonight's 49-0 blanking of the visiting Abilene Cowboys.
It's also the third time this season Wamego allowed no scoring from the opposition.
The game was highlighted by the return of Hayden Oviatt, who, slipping into a running back position, scored three of the Raiders TDs.
Oviatt pushed the ball in from three yards out, to start Wamego's scoring spree. Noah Ficke, perfect on the evening, nailed his first of seven PATs. With 5:36 left on the clock, the Raiders were up 7-0. With 1:14 remaining in the first quarter, Oviatt claimed his second TD, on a 14 yard run. With Ficke's kick, the period ended 14-0 in favor of Wamego.
The Raiders had left themselves in great field position as the quarters changed and on the first play of the second period, Colin Donahue connected with Chase Cottam for a 38 yard touchdown. Ficke moved the score to 21-0. Roughly eight minutes later, Thomas McIntyre scampered 25 yards for Wamego's fourth TD of the game. Ficke moved the score to 28-0. The Raiders weren't done with the first half. With just 39 seconds left, Donahue and Cottam had a repeat performance with a 34 yard pass play. Ficke's kick ended the quarter with Wamego leading 35-0.
The Raiders received to start the second half, and it didn't take long for Oviatt to slip the Cowboy's defensive lasso on a 54 yard touchdown run. A good Ficke kick moved the score to 42-0.The Raider defense corralled the visitors. a sizzling Kaden Kearn punt return gave the Raiders excellent field position. Pruitt Nowlin, who was now helming, took that opportunity for a 20 yard quarterback keeper. Ficke kicked in the extra point. The resulting 49-0 score triggered the running clock.
The fourth quarter was scoreless for both teams, but the young Raiders now on the field had made it down to the Abilene two with seconds on the clock before taking a knee to end the game.
This win solidifies Wamego as the hosting school for the playoffs. Although the brackets have not yet been posted, it is likely that Wamego will play Independence (1-7) next Friday night.
