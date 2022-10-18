Raider Hagan Johnson returned Friday night’s opening kickoff at Clearwater for a touchdown and Wamego never looked back, moving to 7-0 on the season with the eventual 48-0 win.

This was the first regular season match-up between the teams. The Indians had knocked Wamego out of the playoffs 14-7 in 2014, but the Raiders came back the next year to take the regional title from them 28-27.