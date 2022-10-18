Raider Hagan Johnson returned Friday night’s opening kickoff at Clearwater for a touchdown and Wamego never looked back, moving to 7-0 on the season with the eventual 48-0 win.
This was the first regular season match-up between the teams. The Indians had knocked Wamego out of the playoffs 14-7 in 2014, but the Raiders came back the next year to take the regional title from them 28-27.
The only slight scare Friday came early in the third period when the Indians, having done a bit of half-time adjusting, were able to near the Wamego red zone. Sharp defense from Dawson Tajchman and Lane Jeanneret stopped the TD drive in its tracks and forced the home squad to give up the ball on downs.
The rest of the game was smooth sailing.
After Johnson’s TD and subsequent Noah Ficke kick, the Raiders held a 7-0 lead until Ficke had another shot at the goal posts and nailed a 28 yard field goal with 1:40 left on the clock.
That score held until early in the second period, when Colin Donahue connected with Johnson for an 11 yard pass-play. Ficke split the uprights for a 17-0 score.
Wamego got in one more touchdown before halftime, a 14 yard Donahue pass to Chase Cottam. Ficke tapped in the kick, moving the score to 24-0. The kicker then went on to end the half with a 40 yard field goal with just a few seconds left on the clock. Ficke later said that tied his record, set last year against Abilene.
The third quarter was unproductive for both teams. The Indians took more than six minutes off the game clock with no results, turning the ball over on downs. Then Wamego was forced to punt at 2:38. However, the Raiders forced an Indian punt, which went over the kicker’s head, and Wamego recovered the ball on Clearwater 15, where the period ended.
In the opening drive of the final quarter, Donahue lobbed the ball to Thomas McIntyre for a 17-yard touchdown play. Ficke’s kick widened Wamego’s lead to 34-0, with nearly a whole quarter of football left to play. And the Raiders played it. Six-and-a-half minutes in, Mason King punched the ball into the Clearwater end zone from three yards out. Ficke’s kick put the score at 41-0.
After an Austin Meyer interception, it was the young guys’ chance as Kasen Hall, now at the helm, fired off a 29 yard pass to Harper Lull. Ficke put in a kick, and at 2:45 the score was 48-0.
That triggered the running clock and proved to be the final tally of the night.
“Our team came out hard and right now they’re playing with a lot of confidence,” said WHS Coach Weston Moody. “We knew watching film we were the better team and our guys came out and showed that.”
Moody gave kudos to the defense. “They played pretty well,” he said. “When you throw goose eggs, you can’t do much better. They’re pretty selfless too. It’s not like it’s just one guy. There were multiple dudes flying around making plays.”
Offensively, the coach gave a nod to Johnson. “It was Hagan Johnson’s night,” he said. “That kickoff return, plus the other big touchdown set us off right.”
Wamego is at home Friday, playing NCKL foe Abilene. It’s also Fall Sports Senior Night, with activities beginning at 6:30 p.m. Game kick-off is 7 p.m.