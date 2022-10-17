breaking Wamego, Rock Creek volleyball Sub-State seeding announced Staff Report Beth Day Author email Oct 17, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Rock Creek will host a Sub-State Tournament on Saturday. Wamego will travel to Baldwin for Saturday's Sub-State Volleyball Tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kansas State High School Association has set the Sub-State Tournament seeding for Wamego and Rock Creek, both competing in 4A.Wamego is in the East Division and Rock Creek in the West Division. Both tournaments will be played Saturday, Oct. 22.The Lady Raiders (8-26) are the 16th seed. They will take on 17 seed Iola (6-20) in a play-in match at 1 p.m. at Baldwin. The winner of that match will meet the top seeded Baldwin (29-3).Rock Creek (23-10), the Number 3 seed, will host a substate tournament. Their first game will be at 2 p.m. against 14 seed Hugoton (12-23). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today