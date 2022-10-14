The Lady Raider senior volleyball players were honored last Tuesday before the last game of the season on their home court. They are: Avrie Wilson, with her parents Byron and Myra Wilson; Abby Watson, with her parents William and Brandeena Watson; Reese Springer, with her parents Dan Springer and Trey Dillon; Grace Morenz, with her mother Trysta Morenz; and Emily Matthews, with her parents Ben and Angie Matthews.
Wamego High School volleyball on Tuesday honored its players from the Class of 2020 and their parents.
“Tonight our senior athletes move closer to the end of their career as a Wamego Raider player and we’re here to honor the commitments of our seniors and their parents to Wamego volleyball,” said Travis Graber, athletic director.
“To the seniors, thank you for your strong commitment over these past four years. Your hard work, effort, and dedication is appreciated by your coaches, your school, and your community,” he continued. “To the parents, thank you for allowing your child to be a part of our programs. The sacrifice, time and energy you put in was definitely noticed and is greatly appreciated.
“On behalf of the Wamego Raiders coaching staff, WHS Administration, and the entire Raider Nation family, we thank all of our senior players for wearing the Wamego jersey with pride. We are grateful for your effort, commitment to the team, and the lessons we’ve learned along the way. We encourage you to continue to always do your very best, wherever life takes you!”
The seniors honored were:
• Emily Matthews, daughter of Ben and Angie Matthews.
• Grace Morenz, daughter of Trysta Morenz.
• Reese Springer, daughter of Dan Springer and Trey Dillon.
• Abby Watson, daughter of William and Brandeena Watson.
• Avrie Wilson, daughter of Byron and Myra Wilson.
The Lady Raiders took on Clay Center for their senior night play.
• Varsity results – Wamego lost both matches, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25; 15-25, 14-25.
• Junior varsity results – Wamego split with the Tigers, losing the first match 17-25, 25-21, 13-15, but came back to win the second, 25-22, 25-16.
• C-Team – Wamego split this as well, losing to Clay Center 15-25, 15-25, but coming back for the victory, 25-18, 25-16.