The Lady Raider senior volleyball players were honored last Tuesday before the last game of the season on their home court. They are: Avrie Wilson, with her parents Byron and Myra Wilson; Abby Watson, with her parents William and Brandeena Watson; Reese Springer, with her parents Dan Springer and Trey Dillon; Grace Morenz, with her mother Trysta Morenz; and Emily Matthews, with her parents Ben and Angie Matthews.

 Beth Day The Times

Wamego High School volleyball on Tuesday honored its players from the Class of 2020 and their parents.

“Tonight our senior athletes move closer to the end of their career as a Wamego Raider player and we’re here to honor the commitments of our seniors and their parents to Wamego volleyball,” said Travis Graber, athletic director.