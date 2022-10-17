The Raider varsity and JV boys teams dominated last Thursday's North Central Kansas Cross Country Meet held in Concordia.
The Lady Raiders had a second place finish.
“Our kids did an excellent job of competing in all the races,” said WHS Coach Rick Patton. “Our kids put out a tremendous amount of effort in all three races.”
The girls were still missing Sariah Pittenger-Reed, the number three runner. But even so, Patton said it was the second week in a row “the girls have done a great job of competing.
“Our top four – Elise Rickstrew, Emilia Wilkerson, Taylor Umscheid and Katie Shea – did a nice job of being aggressive and putting themselves in a good position during the race,” he continued. “The fifth and sixth runners – Isabella Wilber and Molly Zachgo – are continuing to improve, which is very important as we head into regionals.”
Patton said he hoped to have Pittenger-Reed back for this weekend's race.
On the boys side, Patton noted they have been good “week in and week out.
“Even on the days they are not at their best, Brady Stegman, Emery Wolfe, Peyton Parker, Harrison Cutting, Jonny Cutting, Alec Hupe and Boden Fultz have shown they have the toughness to push themselves,” he continued. “(But) as a team, I don't think we ran as well as we have in the last two weeks. Our time gap was larger than we would have liked. With that being said, we have some excellent runners in our league.”
Patton added Alec and Peyton ran their best races of the year.
The JV boys had another perfect afternoon.
“We are fortunate to have a combination of both experienced and young runners who are doing very well,” Patton said. Anytime you have guys place one through 10, you're going to have a good meet. Every one of our guys pushed each other the entire race with our top four – Joey Shea, Dagan Fultz, Tony Shea and Jackson Annan running outstanding races.”
Based on his time, Patton said Joey Shea will be running in the varsity race at regionals.
The regional meet is scheduled for Saturday at the Kanza Park Course, 3rd and Kanza Dr., Topeka. This course will host both 4A and 5A races. The 4A girls will run at 10:30 a.m. and the boys at 11:15 a.m.
Girls Varsity
• Individual Results – Elsie Rickstrew, 5th, 20:51.66; Emilia Wilkerson, 9th, 21:56.42; Taylor Umscheid, 10th, 22:00.5; Katherine Shea, 14th, 22:46.09; Isabella Wilber, 18th, 23:51.23.
• Team Results – Clay Center, 1st, 38; Wamego, 2nd, 56; Chapman, 3rd, 74; Abilene, 4th, 80; Marysville, 5th, 98.
Boys Varsity
• Individual Results – Brady Stegman, 3rd, 16:01.35; Emery Wolfe, 5th, 16:40.76; Peyton Parker, 6th, 16:47.1; Harrison Cutting, 7th, 16:54.5; Alec Hupe, 11th, 17:25.46; Jon Cutting, 12th, 17:34.82; Boden Fultz, 18th, 18:12.37.
• Team Results – Wamego, 1st, 32; Marysville, 2nd, 66; Abilene, 3rd, 75; Chapman, 4th, 85; Clay Center, 5th, 98.
Girls Junior Varsity
• Individual Results – Zoe Houghland, 1st, 26:04.52.
• Team Results – None.
Boys Junior Varsity
• Individual Results – Joey Shea, 1st, 18:03.05; Dagan Fultz, 2nd, 18:04.79; Tony Shea, 3rd, 18:08.6; Jackson Annan, 4th, 18:13.02; James Bearman, 5th, 18:34.24; Isaac Ibendhal, 6th, 19:00.24; Gage Koehn, 7th, 19:10.68; Isaac Wilber, 8th, 19:11.55; Cody Reeves, 9th, 19:19.96; Joey Doza, 10th, 19:22.02; Ethan Ibendahl, 16th, 19:57.05; Emil Wolfe, 19th, 20:07.29; Zyrain Frizzell, 22nd, 20:20.93; Tasen Nickel, 24th, 20:39.63; Luke Ault, 25th, 20:46.1; Owen Neely, 32nd, 21:21.76; Josh Pugh, 33rd, 21:21.77; David Benson, 41st, 23:38.81; Justin Booth, 43rd, 23:53.03; Quinn Leitch, 53rd, 27:13.98.
8th Grade Girls
• Rock Creek Individual Results – Lucia Nippert, 3rd, 13:05.88; Livia Nippert, 5th, 12:24.96; Bailee Lamb, 12th, 15:12.91;
• Wamego Individual Results – Shayne Pittenger-Reed, 4th, 13:20.54; Rachel Barber, 8th, 14:06.79; Gracilyn Clark, 13th, 15:14.68; Peyton Brazzle, 17th, 16:08.51; Carys Donahuee, 19th, 16:27.15; Haylee Havice, 24th, 17:18.45; Rayya Hermesch, 25th, 17:36.97.
• Team Results – Wamego, 1st, 20; Clay Center, 2nd, 37.
8th Grade Boys
• Rock Creek Individual Results – Aiden Hunter, 1st, 11:29.38; Dylan Nelson, 22nd, 13:54.56; David Blocker, 34th, 15:07.34.
• Wamego Individual Results – Logyn Evans, 2nd, 11:59.53; Braxton Williams, 6th, 12:16.39; Hunter Scott, 13th, 13:01.46; Tripp Herman, 18th, 13:24.13; Cooper Weaber, 25th, 14:09.39; Joel Louderback, 26th, 14:16.14; Malachi Weimer, 27th, 14:21.83.
• Team Results – Fort Riley, 1st, 31; Wamego, 2nd, 52; Abilene, 3rd, 70; Rock Creek, 4th, 87.
7th Grade Girls
• Rock Creek Individual Results – Maleigh Owens, 9th, 14:43.49; Breana Linville, 25th, 16:50.83; Shelby Lampinen, 33rd, 18:06.82; Lillian Parker, 36th, 20:36.52.
• Wamego Individual Results – Kayla Balver, 14th, 15:24.14; Laura Benson, 18th, 16:28.22; Annie Jantz, 29th, 17:36.43; Claire Zachgo, 31st, 17:51.88; Cassandra Sprenkle, 32nd, 17:56.24.
• Team Results – Abilene, 1st, 31; Fort Riley, 2nd, 63; Clay Center, 3rd, 66; Wamego, 4th, 68.
7th Grade Boys
• Rock Creek Individual Results – Thomas Eagles, 8th, 14:41.16; Deakin Swain, 26th, 18:50.67.
• Wamego Individual Results – Spencer Peterson, 18th, 16:06.52; Jordan Freidline, 19th, 16:14.94; Lucas Magette, 24th, 17:57.44.
• Team Results – Abilene, 1st, 28; Clay Center, 2nd, 38; Fort Riley, 3rd, 57.
Editor's Note: Rock Creek Junior High joined the NCKL this year. The high school still competes with the MidEast League (MEL).