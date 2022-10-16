Wabaunsee's Payton Wurtz continued her cross country dominance, bringing gold from last Thursday's Mid-East League Championship Meet, held at Silver Lake.
Wurtz outran her closest competitor, and teammate, Rebekah Stuhlsatz, by more than a minute on the 5K course.
Girls Varsity
• Individual Rock Creek Results – Kyra Nippert, 4th, 20:53.84; Haylee Lindsay, 27th, 29:15.21.
• Individual Rossville Results – Amelia Foster, 5th, 20:54.24; Reagan Wonnell, 14th, 23:29.4; Keera Lacock, 16th, 24:37.76; Cassie Fund, 21st, 25:27.98; Rebecca Hersh, 22nd, 25:57.07; Makenna Hensley, 28th, 29:2.07.
• Individual St. Marys Results – Isabelle McCann, 23rd, 26:00.31; Olivia Schaefer, 26th, 28:30.98.
• Individual Wabaunsee Results – Payton Wurtz, 1st, 19:21.93; Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 2nd, 20:35.18; Jenna Donaldson, 15th, 23:47.78; Sophia Castillo, 17th, 24:45.69; Isabelle Stuhlsatz, 18th, 24:49.02; Sienna Jones, 25th, 26:35.54.
Boys Varsity
• Rock Creek Individual Results – Simeon Bohlen, 6th, 18:6.53; Mason Berggren, 9th, 19:32; Wyatt Heideman, 14th, 20:07.33; Daniel Schierling, 18th, 20:25.57; Cooper Mowry, 20th, 20:40.49; Andrew Karns, 27th, 20:47.17; Ethan Tonsor, 33, 21:21.35; Ethan Gray, 365th, 21:26.48; Alex Kraemer, 47th, 23:38.52; Danny Parker, 51st, 27:19.88.
• Rossville Individual Results – Mason Broce, 8th, 19:18.58; Hayden Sanders, 10th, 19:42.99; Dalton Verschelden, 19th, 20:32.26; Wade Twombly, 25th, 20:45.77; Wyatt Carey, 28th, 21:03.54; Torin Culbertson, 34th, 21:21.62; Nate Fund, 38th, 21:44.04; Abe Stillion, 46th, 23:35.87.
• St. Marys Individual Results – Tug Wilson, 5th, 18:24.45; Peyton Poppelreiter, 11th, 19:45.63; Isaac Gonzalez, 30th, 21:11.39; Layne DeLong, 31st, 21:13.35; Shane Herrington, 32nd, 21:19.38; Brayden Reiners, 39th, 21:52.68; Clayton Long, 43rd, 22:25.67; Josh Henderson, 44th, 22:29.02; Austin Mores, 50th, 24:34.49.
• Wabaunsee Individual Results – Rhett Parry, 12th, 19:50.34; Matthew Vanstory, 15th, 20:08.38; James Poulter, 17th, 20:18.22; Robert Potter, 26ath, 20:46.27; Shawn Moser, 29th, 21.11.35; Aj Grutsch, 42nd, 22:21.97; Brandyn Glotzbach, 49th, 24:16.79.
Girls 8th Grade
• Rossville Individual Results – Madelyn Wonnell, 4th, 18:00.27; Presley Thompson, 5th, 18:04.45.
• Wabaunsee Individual Results – Adalynn Miller, 1st, 13:30.48.
Girls 7th Grade
• St. Marys Individual Results – Willow Lamberson, 3rd, 24.15.07.
• Wabaunsee Individual Results – Leah Alderman, 1st, 14:58.3; Brianna Eastman, 2nd, 19:44.06.
Boys 7th Grade
• Rossville Individual Results – Cason Krause, 3rd, 13:01.16.
• Wabaunsee Individual Results – Eli Shepard, 6th, 13:33.54.
Boys 8th Grade
• Rossville Individual Results – Drake Robb, 6th, 14:15.63.
• Wabaunsee Individual Results – Conrad Cassell, 2nd, 13:20.74; Corbin Russell, 4th, 12:21.73.
Editor's Note: Rock Creek High School still competes in Mid East League. The Junior High is in the NCKL. No team scores were available.