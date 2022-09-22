TOWING SAFETY: WHAT ARE THE DYNAMICS?

When equipment is mired in the ground, it takes more pulling strength to move it than to pull the same object over the road.

 © Can Stock Photo / evgovorov

Workers in an agricultural setting will likely find it necessary to tow equipment at some point. Many things can go wrong without a proper understanding of the dynamics involved in towing equipment.

Purdue Extension's "There's More to Equipment Extraction than Hooking and Pulling" notes that "every vehicle extraction brings its unique set of challenges and concerns." Don't count on having the same results every time you tow equipment. Past success may have been "lucky," even though it was a risky process. Understanding the ratings of towing devices, what factors to consider before attempting to extract equipment, and knowing when to call a professional wrecker service can help avoid tragic consequences resulting from a towing event.