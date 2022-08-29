Wamego will keep the mill levy steady at 43.923 the city commission decided Tuesday's budget hearing. However, due to valuation increases, the city will go over the Revenue Neutral Rate.
This will allow the city to take in a little more property tax.
Jay Garretson, who moved to Wamego earlier this year with his wife, made a public comment regarding property tax in town.
“In addition to the beautiful community, the property tax rates were very instrumental in deciding to buy in Wamego rather than Manhattan, where we looked at various houses,” said Garretson. “Wamego has done a fantastic job being the destination bedroom community for K-State, Fort Riley, and Topeka. Everything I see here looks like a blueprint of success.” According to Garretson, not many other towns in Kansas are developing as successfully as Wamego is right now.
Budget
The city manager listed the high points of the budget.
This included the mill levy, the general fund, debt service, the library, and the employee benefits. The mills have been going down for debt service. Last year was the overlap year when the city had one payment left for the indoor pool and started bond payments for the street project.
For the general fund, the city manager pointed out the one percent city sales tax and one percent county sales tax. She wishes to stay conservative on the budget, though she has high hopes that the sales tax goes up, well over those numbers.
Eichem also mentioned that to increase recreation revenue and aquatic revenue, the city should market the indoor pool and the year-round passes for it. She also suggested adding the Boom Town League, a competitive baseball league, and to have more campaign marketing for recreation sponsorships from businesses in town.
Regarding expenditures for the general fund, a lot of the expenditures remained the same.
A new addition to the budget document is Aquatic Maintenance. The Aquatic Center is a large enough entity to break off maintenance as separate.
The Capital Outlay line shows $600,000, which includes smaller street projects (The main project is being done through a bond issue). This year capital outlay will also include maintenance for the Columbian Theater, especially the interior.
According to the city manager, there is also a possibility that with the library project starting, there may be extra items. The library is at five mills on the budget, so it qualifies to apply for grants.
Because there has been difficulty hiring people, the city is trying to balance increasing salaries as fitting for employees and not so much that if the economy changes, there will be any financial issues.
The city began the Stormwater Reserve Fund in 2021 in case there is a need for it.
For utilities, the water rates have also been raised in the past year. There was a capacity study in the Electric Department earlier this year. The city is doing well but KMEA is still in the process of doing a rate study, which won’t be done until the end of the year.
“We will keep the future projects in mind as they’re doing the rate study and decide what to do so the rates encompass everything,” said Eichem. The city commission approved the 2023 Budget.
